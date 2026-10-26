In Karonga, Chakwera is still a winner

While Malawi’s political landscape changed following the 2025 elections, a football team bearing the name Chakwera has found its moment of glory on the pitch, emerging champions of the K10 million MJ Mwaihomba Memorial Football League in Karonga.



Chakwera FC claimed the tournament trophy on Sunday, 25 October, at the conclusion of a three-day memorial weekend organised by SPARC Systems from 23 to 25 October 2026.



The team’s triumph offers an interesting twist in a country where the name Chakwera remains familiar to many because of former president Lazarus Chakwera, who lost the presidency in the 2025 elections.



But in Karonga, the name was associated with football success as Chakwera FC celebrated a victory that placed its players at the centre of the memorial weekend.



The tournament was part of a wider programme honouring the late MJ Mwaihomba, bringing together football teams, residents, community leaders and artists for three days of sport, culture and entertainment.



Beyond the competition, the event provided local players with an opportunity to showcase their talent before supporters, while celebrating the role football plays in bringing communities together.



The weekend also featured cultural performances, poetry, children’s presentations and live music from artists including Black Missionaries, Goma Nyondo, Skeffa Chimoto and Lusubilo Band. Traditional performances by Gule wa makolo added to the celebrations.

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Sparc officials

SPARC Systems also used the occasion to support community services, donating seven desktop computer sets to Mwenitete Teachers Development Centre and one computer to Kiwe Police Station.



The company further repaired the blood bank cold room and air conditioning systems at Kaporo Rural Hospital, contributing to the restoration of infrastructure supporting healthcare services.



For Chakwera FC, however, the weekend will be remembered for the achievement on the pitch, where the team secured the tournament trophy and gave its supporters a reason to celebrate.



In a country where the name Chakwera has featured prominently in political discussions, the Karonga tournament provided a different setting for it to make headlines, this time through football.