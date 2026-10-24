CCAP in confusion over Mutharika’s representative

The Blantyre CCAP Synod is struggling to establish who will represent President Peter Mutharika at its 150th anniversary celebrations after receiving conflicting communication from the government.



The confusion comes ahead of the celebrations’ climax scheduled for Sunday, October 25.



The Synod’s General Secretary, Anderson Juma, said the church was initially informed that Foreign Affairs Minister George Chaponda would attend as guest of honour.



However, Juma said the church later received a phone call indicating that Second Vice President Enock Chihana had been assigned to represent the President.



The conflicting messages have left the church unsure about who will officially attend on Mutharika’s behalf.



Juma has since appealed to the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) to clarify the matter and formally communicate the President’s representative.



Meanwhile, First Vice President Jane Ansah will also miss the anniversary ceremony despite initially confirming her attendance.



Juma said Ansah later informed the church that other commitments would prevent her from attending the celebrations.



The Blantyre Synod is marking 150 years since its establishment, reflecting on its contribution to Malawi’s religious and social development.