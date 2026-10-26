MISA demands action over assault of journalists

Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi has called on police and the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to take action following the assault of three journalists allegedly by suspected DPP supporters in Blantyre on Sunday.



The journalists were attacked while covering an incident during the 150th anniversary celebrations of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) Blantyre Synod.



In a statement released on October 25, 2026, MISA Malawi chairperson Felix Washon identified the journalists as Francis Chamasowa, a photojournalist at Nation Publications Limited (NPL), Kondwani Nyondo, an NPL reporter, and Francis Nkawihe, a reporter at Transworld Radio (TWR).



Washon said Chamasowa and Nkawihe were manhandled and forced to delete photographs they had taken, while Nyondo was severely beaten and had his phone stolen.



Nyondo subsequently reported the incident to Blantyre Police Station and received outpatient treatment at Gateway Clinic.



According to MISA Malawi, one of the journalists alleged that the attackers arrived at the celebrations venue in vehicles branded with DPP colours and insignia.



However, DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba has denied that the alleged attackers were party supporters. He condemned the violence and called on police to investigate the matter and bring those responsible to justice.



MISA Malawi has also expressed concern over reports that police officers witnessed the attacks without intervening, saying the police should investigate the officers’ conduct alongside the assault allegations.



The organisation condemned the attacks, describing them as unacceptable acts against journalists carrying out their professional duties.



It further urged the DPP to conduct its own investigation and discipline any party supporters found to have been involved in the incident.



The organization also reminded political party supporters that press freedom is guaranteed under Section 36 of the Constitution of Malawi and that attacking journalists is a criminal act.



“Journalism is not a crime,” Washon said.