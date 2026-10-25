Leonorah misses Miss Teen Universe top 20

Malawi’s representative at the Miss Teen Universe 2026 pageant, Leonorah Cooke, has failed to make it into the top 20.



This is despite putting up a strong performance in the international competition.



Cooke impressed many with her beauty, confidence and presentation during the pageant, particularly on National Costume Day, where her outfit attracted attention.



Her Light of Hope project also made it into the top 15, giving Malawi another moment to celebrate in the competition.



However, Cooke’s journey ended before the top 20 stage, denying her the opportunity to advance further in the pageant.



Despite missing out on the top 20, Cooke’s participation has been a source of inspiration to young girls in Malawi who aspire to compete on international platforms.