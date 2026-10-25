HRDC questions police inaction in journalists’ assault

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has called for an investigation into allegations that police officers witnessed the assault and intimidation of two journalists in Blantyre on Sunday without intervening.



In a statement signed by its vice chairperson, Madalitso Banda, the coalition said journalists Francis Chamasowa and Francis Nkawihe were allegedly manhandled and forced to delete photographs they had taken while covering incidents involving former president Lazarus Chakwera’s convoy.



HRDC condemned the alleged mistreatment of the journalists and demanded the arrest of those suspected of being involved in the incident.



The coalition also condemned the reported attack on Chakwera’s convoy and the damage caused to a vehicle belonging to former minister Moses Kunkuyu.



According to HRDC, the incidents have raised concerns about political tolerance, the protection of human rights, and respect for the rule of law.



The coalition further called for thorough investigations into both the alleged attacks and claims of police inaction, stressing that journalists must be allowed to cover events of public interest without intimidation, harassment, or interference.