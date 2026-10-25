When Juju suspicions turn violent at Chitipa

Masters FC’s visit to Chitipa Stadium was overshadowed by a series of disturbing incidents that reportedly began during Friday’s training session and escalated into violence against visiting officials during Saturday’s FDH Premiership match against Chitipa United.



Videos seen after the match, shows Chitipa United supporters invading the tunnel leading to the dressing rooms at half-time, where Masters officials were reportedly assaulted.



The supporters were allegedly searching for juju they believed had prevented their team from taking the lead in the first half. Another video shows ball boys spreading liquid along the goal line where Masters were expected to defend in the second half.



But the events reportedly started before matchday. According to accounts from the Masters camp, the same individual involved in the incidents at the stadium was seen watching the visitors’ training on Friday and refused to leave the pitch to allow the home team to conduct its session.

Juju Masters

He allegedly returned after training and poured liquid at the ground.



On Saturday, the individual reportedly spread liquid at the stadium gate before Masters entered the ground. He was also allegedly involved in an incident in which soil was collected from a spot where Masters coach Peter Mponda had stepped while walking onto the pitch, triggering a misunderstanding between the two camps.



His alleged involvement in the confrontation surrounding the assault on Masters officials further connects the incidents across the two days.



The sequence raises a troubling question about what happens when football preparations and competition become entangled with suspicions about supernatural forces.



Rather than remaining a contest decided by tactics, discipline and performance, the atmosphere can shift towards accusations and confrontations that put the safety of participants at risk.



Belief in juju exists in parts of Malawian society, including in football circles. However, a team failing to score in the first half does not establish that an opponent has used supernatural powers against it. Treating missed chances or an unfavourable scoreline as evidence of such interference risks turning sporting frustration into hostility against people who are suspected of being responsible.



The reported assault on Masters officials is the most serious consequence of that atmosphere. Whatever the intentions behind the alleged acts involving liquid and soil, no suspicion can justify violence against visiting officials.



The incidents also raise questions about stadium security, particularly how supporters were able to enter the dressing-room tunnel during the interval.



Football rivalry should never come at the expense of the safety and dignity of those involved. Clubs have a responsibility to ensure that their supporters respect opponents, officials and the rules governing the game, while stadium personnel must protect restricted areas and maintain order.



What happened around the Chitipa-Masters fixture therefore goes beyond beliefs about juju. It raises concerns about the boundaries between cultural beliefs and conduct that threatens the safety of others.



The footage provides a disturbing account of events at the stadium, while the reports of incidents beginning on Friday suggest that tensions may have been building before the teams even met for the match.



Ultimately, football must remain a contest in which teams earn results through their performances on the pitch. When suspicion gives way to intimidation and violence, the sport loses its purpose and those who come to compete or officiate become targets. No belief, rivalry or desire to win should be allowed to put that principle aside.