MCP points finger at DPP over Chakwera attack

A church celebration in Blantyre has turned into a political flashpoint, with MCP pointing accusing fingers at its rivals after vehicles in Lazarus Chakwera’s entourage allegedly came under attack.



The incident happened on Sunday morning, October 25, 2026, at HHI, where Chakwera and other Malawi Congress Party (MCP) officials are attending the CCAP Blantyre Synod’s 150th anniversary celebrations.



MCP spokesperson Jessie Kabwila said suspected Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) sympathisers attacked vehicles belonging to Chakwera and other party officials as the entourage entered the venue.



The alleged attack has raised fresh concerns about the safety of political leaders attending public gatherings, particularly as tensions between the country’s major political parties remain a concern.



Speaking during a press briefing in Blantyre, Kabwila accused the suspected attackers of targeting the party’s leadership.



She said MCP believes the incident was politically orchestrated and has since reported the matter to police for investigation.



“We believe this is orchestrated by the DPP, and we have reported the incident to the police for action,” she said.



Kabwila has called on police to provide adequate security for Chakwera, other party leaders and MCP members to prevent further incidents.



The allegations have cast a shadow over the anniversary celebrations, which brought together church members and political leaders to mark 150 years of the CCAP Blantyre Synod.



DPP had not yet responded to the accusations at the time of publication.