DPP denies Chakwera attack claims

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has distanced itself from an alleged attack on vehicles belonging to former president Lazarus Chakwera and other Malawi Congress Party (MCP) officials in Blantyre.



DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba has dismissed claims linking suspected party sympathisers to the incident, instead pointing fingers at internal divisions within the opposition MCP.



“We do not have any business with them. I mean, why should DPP attack them? They need to check within their party,” Namalomba said.



The denial follows allegations by MCP spokesperson Jessie Kabwila that suspected thugs attacked vehicles belonging to Chakwera’s entourage at Henry Henderson Institute (HHI) in Blantyre.



Kabwila made the allegations during a press briefing earlier today, saying the incident happened as Chakwera arrived for celebrations marking 150 years of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) Blantyre Synod.



She said MCP had reported the matter to police and called for increased security for its leaders and members.



However, Blantyre Police Officer-in-Charge Davie Chilalire said Chakwera’s motorcade was not affected by the commotion at the HHI entrance.



Chilalire said police had received a report of damage to one vehicle, but clarified that the incident happened after Chakwera’s vehicles had already entered the venue. He added that investigations were underway to establish what happened.



The celebrations have attracted several prominent figures, including Dr George Chaponda, who is representing President Peter Mutharika, Atupele Muluzi, Isaac Jomo Osman, Dr Thomson Mpinganjira, cabinet ministers and other dignitaries.

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