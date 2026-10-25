Malawi’s Virtual President! Mutharika can govern from abroad, says Mukhito

Malawi can be governed without its President setting foot in the country. That is the extraordinary argument advanced by Minister of Homeland Security Peter Mukhito, speaking in his capacity as Secretary General of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Mukhito made the remarks while defending 87-year-old President Arthur Peter Mutharika’s repeated and prolonged stays in South Africa, where he has spent more than 70 days cumulatively since being sworn in as Malawi’s President in October 2025. Mutharika is currently on his 5th “private trip” to South Africa.

Mutharika’s frequent absences have fuelled growing speculation about his health, whereabouts and ability to discharge his constitutional duties, amid unverified allegations that he is receiving medical treatment in South Africa.

Mutharika has spent approximately 72 days outside Malawi since returning to power, making five private trips to South Africa since December 2025. His latest departure on 6 October has kept him outside the country for nearly three weeks, with no publicly announced return date.

The President’s prolonged and repeated absences have sparked political controversy and a growing rumour mill, including unverified allegations that he is seriously ill, receiving medical treatment in South Africa and unable to effectively discharge his presidential responsibilities.

But Mukhito has dismissed suggestions that Mutharika is incapacitated, arguing that modern technology makes it possible for the President to govern Malawi from virtually anywhere in the world.

In a statement issued on Sunday, 25 October 2026, Mukhito said he personally met Mutharika in South Africa on Friday, 23 October, and spent more than an hour with him. He described the President as cheerful, vibrant and in good health, disputing claims circulating about his physical condition.

“Throughout our interaction, His Excellency was cheerful, vibrant and in good health. His demeanor and engagement are those of a leader who remains firmly seized of his national responsibilities as Head of State. Claims portraying him as bedridden are therefore inconsistent and therefore should be treated with caution and not presented as established facts without credible evidence”, claims Mukhito.

However, Mukhito did not disclose where in South Africa the meeting took place in the Rainbow Nation. Instead, Mukhito iargued that Malawi does not necessarily need the president to be physically present in the country to discharge his duty in leading the country. Mukhito drew parallels with remote working arrangements adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing that advances in communication technology allow leaders to conduct consultations, make decisions and discharge administrative responsibilities without being physically present in their offices.

“The COVID-19 pandemic should have taught us an important lesson: leadership and the discharge of official responsibilities are not confined to the four walls of an office. Modern communication technologies have demonstrated that consultations, decision-making and administrative responsibilities can be undertaken effectively from different locations.

“The same principle applies to the Presidency. Geographical distance does not, in itself, amount to an absence of leadership or an inability to discharge constitutional responsibilities” argues Mukhito. “His Excellency continues to provide leadership to our country despite being physically outside Malawi”.

While arguing that modern technology allows Mutharika to govern remotely from anywhere in the world, Mukhito did not explain why he himself had to travel to South Africa to meet the President when the two could have held their discussions virtually.

The controversy is unfolding against a backdrop of persistent electricity blackouts, acute foreign exchange shortages and fuel scarcity, challenges that continue to affect businesses, households and essential services across the country.

Mutharika remains outside Malawi as the country reels from persistent electricity blackouts, acute foreign exchange shortages and fuel scarcity, intensifying scrutiny of his absence and the government’s handling of the economic crisis.

Yet, as the country’s problems mount, the President’s public visibility has diminished. Gone are the red carpets, grand airport send-offs and media fanfare. Mutharika now slips in and out of Malawi with little publicity, while his public appearances and media engagements have dwindled, fuelling further questions about his health and prolonged absences.

Key facts: Mutharika’s trips to South Africa