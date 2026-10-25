Malawi’s Leonorah Cooke eyes historic crown

Malawi’s Leonorah Cooke is set to compete for the Miss Teen Universe 2026 crown as the international beauty pageant holds its grand finale this evening.



The finale is scheduled for 7pm Cambodia time, with viewers expected to follow the event through the pageant’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page.



Cooke will compete against contestants from different countries, including the Philippines’ Catherine Wardle, Panama’s Deanna Sophia and Chile’s Emilia Fariña.



The competition follows the 2025 edition, which saw Amira Moreno crowned Miss Teen Universe.



The 2026 finale will determine who succeeds the previous titleholder and takes home the international crown.



Cooke has so far put up an impressive performance , with Malawians hoping she can bring home the crown.