Police warn miners after fatal collapse

Police have warned artisanal miners against unsafe mining practices following a mine wall collapse that killed two people at Makwenje mining site in Kasungu.



Central East Region Deputy Commissioner of Police Monica Katemba Msongole issued the warning on Wednesday when she visited the site to assess the situation following the fatal incident.



During the visit, Msongole expressed condolences to the bereaved families and commended police officers and community members for their prompt response to the incident.



She urged artisanal miners and members of the public to avoid mining activities that expose them to dangerous conditions and could lead to similar accidents.



The visit formed part of Msongole’s supervisory tour of the region, which also included inspections of Mthabua and Chatoloma Police Units.



At the two units, she interacted with officers on duty and praised their efforts to provide security services to rural communities.



She also urged the officers to maintain discipline, remain committed to their duties, and strengthen community policing to help prevent crime.



Msongole later visited the Mota-Engil construction site along the M1 Road, where she discussed safety and security concerns with site engineers.



She stressed the need for cooperation between police and the construction company to protect workers, road users, and construction equipment as work continues.



She also emphasised effective traffic management within the construction zone to reduce the risk of road accidents