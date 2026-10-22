Namiwa treason case adjourned to November 17

The High Court in Lilongwe has adjourned the hearing of a case involving Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa to November 17, 2026.



Namiwa is facing treason and publishing false news charges, with the State expected to begin presenting its witnesses when the hearing resumes.



Defence lawyer Gladwell Majekete told local media that Judge Mzonde Mvula adjourned the case following the death of a brother to a court clerk who works with the judge.



Majekete said the judge also wished to attend the funeral and consulted both the State and the defence before making the decision.



The hearing is expected to run from November 17 to 19, 2026 with the State scheduled to parade its witnesses during the three-day period.



The case was initially scheduled for October 20 to 22 but was later adjourned following reasons communicated by the Director of Public Prosecutions’ office.