Inkosi Chindi dies in India

Inkosi Chindi of Mzimba has died in India, where he had travelled for medical treatment arranged by the Malawi Government.



According to local media reports, Mmbelwa District Council District Commissioner Emmanuel Bulukutu and Ngoni Chiefs Council Secretary Inkosi Jalavikuwa confirmed the chief’s death on Friday, October 23, 2026.



Inkosi Jalavikuwa, who also speaks on behalf of the Ngoni Chiefs Council, said the traditional leader died while receiving treatment in India, although details surrounding his illness and the circumstances of his death were not disclosed.



He said burial arrangements would be announced after the process of repatriating the late chief’s remains to Malawi had been completed.



Inkosi Chindi was born on May 5, 1977, and was 49 years old at the time of his death.



His passing marks a significant loss for the traditional leadership and communities under his influence in Mzimba, as preparations begin to bring his remains home for burial.



Further details regarding the repatriation process and funeral programme are expected from the relevant authorities and the Ngoni Chiefs Council.



The death of Inkosi Chindi comes as the nation awaits official communication on the arrangements to honour the late traditional leader and give him a final farewell.