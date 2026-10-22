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Winners Chapel church demolished in Karonga

Conflict
Img 20261022 Wa0007- Malawi24

A long-standing land dispute involving Winners Chapel and the Lulindo Primary School has escalated into the alleged demolition of a church structure in Karonga.

Karonga Police Public Relations Officer Inspector Rose Chipyola says the incident occurred at around 6am on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, in the area of Traditional Authority Kyungu.

The dispute dates back to 2015, when Winners Chapel reportedly purchased the land and constructed a temporary prayer house. However, the Lulindo Primary School Committee later challenged the church’s ownership of the property, triggering a legal battle.

The matter was taken to court in 2017, which reportedly ruled in favour of the church. Despite the court ruling, tensions over the disputed land allegedly persisted, culminating in the demolition of the church structure.

The incident also reportedly resulted in damage to the foundations of properties belonging to two other residents. Police say the value of the damage is yet to be established.

Chipyola says investigations are underway to identify and apprehend the suspects.

Police have since urged members of the public to pursue land-related grievances through lawful channels rather than resorting to destruction of property.

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