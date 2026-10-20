Zomba chops maternal deaths

Zomba District is making steady strides in reducing maternal mortality, with institutional deaths dropping from three to two in the first eight months of this year compared to the same period last year.



Director of Health and Social Services, Dr Alinafe Kalanga Mjojo, said the decline reflects major improvements in maternal healthcare delivery.



“We have made tremendous progress indeed. Maternal deaths in Zomba have declined,” Mjojo said.



District Nursing Management Officer, Mtchiyeni Joseph Zulu, explained that last year’s three deaths occurred at Pirimiti Hospital, St Luke’s Hospital and Chamba Health Centre. This year, Pirimiti and St Luke’s each recorded one death.



Zulu attributed the improvement to a package of interventions rolled out by the District Health Office (DHO), including:

• Increased numbers of skilled health workers

• Improved supply of medicines and medical equipment

• Strengthened referral systems

• Weekend antenatal and family planning services

• Ultrasound services at selected maternity facilities

• Deployment of Clinical Medical Assistants to hard-to-reach health posts



The district has also introduced nursing and midwifery escort teams in ambulances to ensure continuity of care for mothers referred to higher-level facilities.



To boost community support, Safe Motherhood ambassadors have been commissioned under Senior Chief Chikowi, while Male Champions have been trained to encourage male involvement in maternal health and challenge stigma.