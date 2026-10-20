Fazili barred from World Cup bench

He masterminded Malawi’s historic march to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil, guiding the Scorchers from WAFCON silver glory to a 9–0 demolition of Zimbabwe in Olympic qualifiers.



Yet Lovemore Fazili, the man who turned the women’s team into the nation’s pride, will not sit in the dugout at the World Cup



Malawi Women’s National Football Team head coach Lovemore Fazili will not lead the Scorchers at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil due to coaching qualification requirements.



Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Fleetwood Haiya has confirmed that Fazili does not possess a CAF A coaching license, which is mandatory for all national team head coaches.



Speaking in an interview with the local media, Haiya said despite guiding the team to historic qualification, Fazili cannot take the top job task.



Haiya said the coach will remain part of the technical panel, though his specific role is yet to be clarified.



The FAM President added that Fazili will be among the coaches earmarked to undertake the CAF A coaching course which FAM will hold soon.



Several comments have urged FAM to take the responsibility in ensuring that Fazili attain the requirement qualification before the whistle blows in Branzil.



Fazili has remained the man in charge for the Scorchers who are currently the pride of the nation.



The Women’s national team is yet to also secure a slot at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, America if they will manage to beat Kenya home and away.



After retaining from Morrocco WAFCON, where the team finished with silver medals, Fazili led the team in beating Zimbabwe the Mighty Warriors 9 goals to nill on aggregate from two home and away matches in the Olympic qualifiers.