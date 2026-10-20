MCP, DPP spokespersons slammed for reckless talk

Lawyer Silvester Ayuba James has thrown a grenade into Malawi’s political arena, accusing spokespersons of the country’s two biggest parties of dragging their organizations into needless controversies with careless public statements.



The Nkhotakota Central lawmaker argues that political parties should appoint spokespersons based on their communication skills, intelligence, professional competence and ability to handle political issues responsibly, rather than simply on their willingness to speak out or respond quickly to criticism from rival parties.



He observes that spokespersons for the two parties sometimes make unnecessary public statements in response to remarks from political opponents, even when the issues raised do not warrant an official response.



According to James, an effective political spokesperson must understand when to speak and when to remain silent, particularly when dealing with comments that have little significance or are unlikely to affect the party’s interests.



He argues that responding to every criticism or statement from political opponents can sometimes cause more harm to a political party than allowing minor issues to pass without comment.



James has also questioned the criteria used by the MCP and DPP in selecting their spokespersons, suggesting that the parties may have placed greater emphasis on the candidates’ talkativeness than their professional abilities.



He maintains that being outspoken alone does not qualify an individual to represent a political party, stressing that the position requires critical thinking, effective communication, sound judgement and the ability to assess issues carefully before addressing the public.



James further observes that spokespersons who rush to comment on every political development risk creating unnecessary controversies and damaging the public image of the parties they represent.



He says political spokespersons should exercise restraint and ensure that their statements advance their parties’ objectives rather than engage in exchanges that offer little value to the public.



“The work of a party spokesperson requires intelligent people with professional skills, not stubborn individuals who want to speak about everything,” James said.



He maintains that political parties need spokespersons who can distinguish between matters that require an official response and those that do not deserve public attention.



James adds that the responsibilities of a political spokesperson extend beyond defending a party against criticism. They also include communicating party positions clearly, safeguarding the party’s public image and ensuring that responses to political opponents are informed by facts and sound judgement.



He further stresses that the ability to remain calm under pressure is essential for anyone entrusted with communicating a political party’s position, particularly in a competitive political environment where public statements can quickly attract widespread attention.



James has also dismissed suggestions that he could personally take up the role of a political party spokesperson, arguing that being talkative is not, in itself, sufficient qualification for the position.



His remarks come amid ongoing political exchanges in Malawi, where party spokespersons play a central role in defending their organisations, explaining political decisions and responding to criticism from rival political figures.



However, James argues that effective political communication should not be measured by the frequency of a spokesperson’s public statements, but rather by their quality, relevance and impact.



He believes that both the MCP and DPP would benefit from appointing spokespersons who demonstrate greater restraint, professionalism and strategic thinking instead of responding to every comment made by their political opponents.