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Safe births ahead for Chiradzulu mothers

Health
Whatsapp Image 2026 10 20 At 075748- Malawi24

Women in Chiradzulu Midima Constituency are set to benefit from a modern maternity wing worth over K1 billion.

Chiradzulu District Council has introduced H and T Contractors to the community ahead of the construction of a modern maternity wing in Midima Constituency, a project expected to cost more than K1 billion under the Reformed Constituency Development Fund (RCDF).

Minister of Energy and Chiradzulu Midima Member of Parliament Dr Jean Mathanga said the DPP-led government was committed to improving people’s livelihoods through development initiatives across sectors, including healthcare and agriculture.

She cited the planned maternity wing as an important investment in maternal healthcare for women in the constituency.

Chiradzulu District Council Chairperson Alick Naphiyo and District Commissioner Elestina M’mame urged community members to cooperate with the contractor to ensure the project is completed successfully.

The facility, to be constructed at Lihiro Village, is expected to serve women from four group village heads under Traditional Authority Nkalo by providing antenatal and postnatal services.

The council’s Director of Health Services, Dr Nelson Kamwana, said the planned facility would include an operating theatre, antenatal wards and postnatal wards, helping to improve access to maternal healthcare services in the area.

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