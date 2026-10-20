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WhatsApp Business users hit by wave of account hacking

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Malawians are raising alarm over a reported wave of WhatsApp Business account hacking, with some users losing access to their accounts despite having security measures in place.

The incidents have sparked concern among users, many of whom say they are struggling to regain access to their accounts and recover business data.

One of the affected users, Mathews Nthunzu Latwel, said in a Facebook post that he lost access to his WhatsApp Business account despite having two-step verification enabled and linking the account to his email address.

Latwel said he received a verification code early in the morning but ignored and deleted it because he suspected someone was attempting to access his account.

He later managed to log back in after being logged out, but said repeated attempts to access his account continued until Meta banned it.

He said his main concern was losing business data stored on the account.

Latwel questioned whether TNM (Telekom Networks Malawi) had any connection to the incidents, claiming that affected users appeared to be using TNM numbers. He also appealed to the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) and Meta to investigate the reports.

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