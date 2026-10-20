Varsity Games delay raises eligibility questions

The Basketball Association of Malawi (BASMAL) has postponed the National Elite Eight stage of the 2026 Mo626 College Basketball Championship as it investigates complaints over the eligibility of players who featured in the regional preliminary games.



The national stage was scheduled for the weekend of 24 October, with the finals set for 31 October, but the association said the programme had to be adjusted following guidance from sponsor National Bank of Malawi (NBM).



BASMAL said NBM had other major events scheduled for the same dates that could not be rescheduled, forcing the association and the Tertiary Students Sports Association of Malawi (TESSAM) to postpone the games.



The postponement comes after the regional preliminary games were completed and the teams that qualified for the National Elite Eight were identified, leaving participating institutions waiting for new dates.



In its statement issued on Tuesday, 20 October 2026, BASMAL said the revised schedule would be agreed upon in consultation with stakeholders, with consideration given to students’ academic commitments.



“The revised dates will be determined in consultation with the relevant stakeholders, taking into account the academic calendars of participating institutions to avoid clashes with examination periods,” the association said.



The delay, however, is not the only issue facing the competition, as BASMAL has also received complaints concerning the eligibility of some players who took part in the regional preliminary games.



The association said it would use the postponement period to investigate the reports, examine supporting documents and take appropriate action against any confirmed violations of tournament regulations.



“For the avoidance of doubt, qualification for the National Elite 8 stage does not exempt any team or player from eligibility verification, nor does it guarantee unconditional participation in the next stage where a legitimate eligibility concern remains unresolved,” BASMAL said.



The warning leaves open the possibility that teams identified as qualifiers could face questions over their participation if investigations establish that players breached the competition’s eligibility rules.



However, the association did not name the players or institutions involved, disclose the number of complaints received or indicate when the verification process would be completed.



BASMAL apologised to participating institutions, teams, players and supporters for the inconvenience caused by the postponement, acknowledging the preparations and logistical arrangements already made.



The association said it remained committed to protecting the fairness and credibility of the championship, adding that institutions were expected to cooperate fully with the verification process.



Revised fixtures and eligibility decisions will be communicated through BASMAL’s official channels once the necessary consultations and investigations have been completed.



The statement was signed by BASMAL vice president Banthari Banda and vice secretary general Edda Mkombezi.