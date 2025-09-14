…stays undefeated and cements his place as one of the greatest of all time…

Terence “Bud” Crawford made history on September 13, 2025, when he defeated Canelo Álvarez at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Crawford won by unanimous decision to become the undisputed super middleweight champion, making him a 3-time undisputed champion in different weight classes.

The fight was highly anticipated because both Crawford and Canelo are considered among the best fighters in the sport. From the first round to the last, Crawford showed excellent skill and strategy. He used his speed, movement, and timing to outbox Canelo, who struggled to land clean punches. The judges all scored the fight in favor of Crawford, proving his dominance on the night.

By winning this fight, Crawford added another achievement to his already impressive career. He had already been undisputed at lightweight and welterweight, and now he reached the same level at super middleweight. This is something no other boxer has done in the modern era of four world titles. His record also remains perfect, which makes his legacy even stronger.

The undercard of the event also gave fans exciting fights. Callum Walsh defeated Fernando Vargas Jr. by unanimous decision, while Christian Mbilli and Lester Martinez fought to a split draw. Mohammed Alakel beat Travis Crawford by unanimous decision, and Brandon Adams also won by unanimous decision against Serhii Bohachuk. These fights helped build the excitement before the main event.

Crawford’s victory opens the door for many possibilities in the future. There is talk of a possible rematch with Canelo, but there are also other top fighters at super middleweight who may challenge him. Whatever happens next, Crawford has already made history. Becoming a three-time undisputed champion while staying undefeated is a record that proves he is one of the greatest of all time.

In conclusion, Terence Crawford’s win over Canelo Álvarez was more than just another fight. It was a historic moment that showed his greatness and placed him among the legends of boxing. His skill, determination, and undefeated record make him a true champion whose name will be remembered for many years.

