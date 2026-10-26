Netball competition exposes development gap

The identification of promising players at the Eastern Region NICO Cup has put the spotlight on what happens after grassroots netball competitions, particularly whether emerging talent receives the support needed to progress to the national level.



The tournament attracted 12 teams from different districts, providing a platform for players to compete while giving organisers an opportunity to identify individuals with potential for further development.



Stella Banda, chairperson of the Eastern Region Netball Committee, said the competition had helped identify players who could progress to the national stage if their talent was nurtured.



“We have managed to identify some players that, if we can nurture their talent, we can develop them into becoming players at the national level,” Banda said.



Her remarks highlight a key question for grassroots netball: how can the promise demonstrated during a regional tournament translate into sustained opportunities for players beyond the competition?



While regional tournaments give players a chance to demonstrate their abilities, continued progress also depends on access to coaching, regular competition and pathways into higher levels of the sport.



The presence of a 12-year-old participant, reported as the youngest player in the Eastern Region competition, further underlined the importance of developing talent from an early age.



NICO Holdings Group Head of Corporate Affairs Mbumba Mlia Ndasauka said the competition was part of the company’s commitment to growing netball from the grassroots.



“One of the biggest pillars of this competition is that we see netball grow from the grassroots,” Ndasauka said.



The tournament also provides an opportunity for NICO to engage customers and spectators on financial matters, according to the company’s marketing officer, Sharon Chirwa.



Chirwa said the company was satisfied with the level of competition, describing the two days as intense, with teams well prepared and determined to secure places in the national finals.



Following the Eastern Region competition, the tournament is scheduled to move to the Central Region before proceeding to the Northern Region, with the national finals set to take place in the Central Region.



As the competition progresses, the development of identified talent will be an important measure of whether grassroots opportunities can help players advance beyond regional tournaments.



The extent to which promising players receive further coaching, selection opportunities and sustained support remains an important question for the stakeholders responsible for developing netball in Malawi.