According to recent research from the International Institute for Research and Development (IIRD), President Lazarus Chakwera is currently leading with 56.5%, while Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) is trailing behind at 27%. This contradicts previous findings from the Institute of Public Opinion Research (IPOR) and Afrobarometer, which had placed Chakwera at 31% and 29%, respectively, and APM at 41% and 43%, respectively.

In addition, despite Prophet Austin Luabunya’s failed prediction of the hacking of his Facebook page, he has boldly challenged Malawians that he should be killed if Chakwera does not win this year’s presidential race. Additionally, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri prophesied that tribal ties will heavily influence the upcoming election results and that there will not be a change in government. However, recently, Prophet Shepherd Mesala has changed tune and now supports APM’s victory. One lingering question persists, how will these conflicting statements from research institutes and prophets affect the voting pattern of the electorate in our country?

As the elections in our nation on September 16 draw near, voters are unfortunately faced with the effects of conflicting findings from research institutions and the utilization of prophetic forecasts by political parties.

To begin with, the conflicting projection from IPOR and Afrobarometer, which place APM in the lead, compared to IIRD’s results that suggest Chakwera is ahead, will most likely cause confusion among the electorate. This lack of clarity may result in uncertainty as voters struggle to decipher which candidate has a higher chance of winning or which one better represents their aspirations.

In an attempt to evaluate and rank research institutes, it is vital that voters consider several criteria such as credibility, methodology, impact, reach, and the relevance of their findings. In light of these aspects, Afrobarometer holds the top position, followed by IPOR in second place and IIRD in third.

Interestingly, if voters believe that a candidate is leading by a large margin according to polls, they will be less inclined to vote for their preferred candidate as they feel their vote won’t have an impact. On the other hand, if a candidate is seen as gaining popularity, it will motivate their followers to come out and vote in greater numbers.

Unfortunately, the reliance on prophetic predictions by political parties will potentially further complicate the decision-making process for voters. Some will place faith in these prophecies, while others will view them as manipulative tactics. This will most likely lead to a divide in how voters interpret the legitimacy of the electoral process and the candidates themselves.

Regrettably, it is probable that voters will participate in strategic voting, meaning they may vote for a candidate who is not their top preference in order to prevent another candidate from winning. Obviously, the conflicting information from polls will greatly impact this behavior, as voters will attempt to align themselves with the most perceived winning candidate.

Moreover, the use of prophetic predictions will also deepen political polarization, as supporters of different candidates will rally around their respective beliefs and narratives. This will most likely lead to a more divided electorate, where voters are less willing to engage with opposing viewpoints.

In conclusion, when using a logical and critical analysis method, it is necessary to consider that when there are two contradictory statements, three possible conclusions can be drawn: both statements are incorrect, one of them is correct, or neither statement is entirely true.

By consequence, the voter must consider evaluating research institutes in terms of the credibility, methodology, impact, reach, and the relevance of their findings. As for prophetic messages, I strongly hold the belief that most prophecies are mere opinionated predictions. The electorate is therefore advised not to be carried away with conflicting statements from research institutes and prophets. Finally, all registered voters are urged to cast their vote on Tuesday, 16 September 2025. Long live democracy, long live Malawi.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this opinion article are those of the author, Rick Dzida ([email protected]), and do not necessarily reflect those of Malawi24 or its editorial team.