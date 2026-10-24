Young talent set for NBM football showcase

The next generation of Malawian football stars could emerge from a competition that is giving young players a chance to prove their worth, as the NBM Under-23 Championship prepares for its second season.



National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc will launch the competition at Rumphi Stadium on Sunday, with K600 million committed to the tournament.



The championship, which started in 2025, aims to give emerging players a platform to showcase their abilities, gain competitive experience and pursue professional football careers.



The launch will feature a match between Young Challenges Reserve and Mkombezi Tough Challenges Reserve.



NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Akossa Mphepo-Hiwa said the competition demonstrates the bank’s commitment to nurturing emerging football talent.



“We recognise the potential that young people have, and this championship gives us an opportunity to see what they can achieve on the pitch. We are looking forward to an exciting season and hope the competition will attract strong support from football fans and communities,” said Mphepo-Hiwa.



She said the investment reflects the bank’s broader approach to football development, extending support beyond senior national teams and established competitions.



“We want to see young players benefit from structured competition and have a pathway to pursue their ambitions in the sport. We, therefore, urge the people around Rumphi to come and witness beautiful football,” she said.



The launch will also feature music and other entertainment activities.



Attendees will have an opportunity to open bank accounts, register for Mo626 Digital+, Mo626 Ice and Mo Wallet, and learn more about other NBM plc products and services.



Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Communications Officer Collins Nsunza confirmed that preparations for the launch had been completed.



“Last year we launched the competition in Mangochi. This year we are in the Northern Region to give an opportunity to Rumphi teams to play at the launch event. We anticipate a successful season like last year, where we saw a lot of talent being unearthed,” he said.



Rumphi District Council Sports Officer Edmond Mandindi also expressed optimism that the championship would help uncover hidden football talent in the district.



The competition forms part of NBM plc’s expanded three-year football sponsorship partnership with FAM.



The bank increased its overall football sponsorship package from K930 million to K2.3 billion for the 2026/27 season, representing a 147 percent increase.