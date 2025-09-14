As Malawi heads to the polls on September 16, education and youth empowerment have emerged as central battlegrounds in the race between former President Peter Mutharika and incumbent President Lazarus Chakwera.

Peter Mutharika has positioned himself as a champion of the youth, unveiling a multi-pronged strategy to expand access to higher education loans, improve student accommodation, and equip graduates with digital skills.

He has promised 100 million kwacha soft loans per constituency targeted at youth and students, ensuring that financial constraints do not impede access to education and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Additionally, Mutharika has pledged that all students at accredited colleges and universities—including those pursuing diploma programmes—will have access to higher education loans starting from the next academic year.

Addressing the persistent accommodation challenges in Malawi’s universities, he announced plans to construct student villages in all public institutions, aiming to alleviate housing shortages and provide a conducive learning environment.

Mutharika’s campaign further emphasises the importance of digital literacy, with a commitment to equip universities with sufficient computers and laptops so that every student graduates with modern IT skills, prepared for the global digital economy.

The former president has framed these initiatives as part of a broader mission to place Malawi’s youth at the forefront of development and innovation, asserting that graduates should no longer leave university without adequate digital knowledge.

In contrast, President Chakwera’s administration has focused on policy implementation and incremental reforms within the higher education sector.

Under Chakwera, the Higher Education Students’ Loans and Grants Board (HESLGB) has continued to provide loans to degree students, but access for diploma and non-degree programmes remains limited.

The Chakwera government has also supported infrastructure development through projects like HEST, but the pace of student accommodation expansion has been gradual, leaving some institutions struggling with overcrowding.

On digital access, Chakwera’s initiatives have begun integrating technology into learning, but critics argue that equipment shortages and limited digital literacy programmes still hinder students from fully benefiting from these reforms.

Comparatively, Mutharika’s promises are pitched as immediate, visible, and youth-focused, emphasising tangible benefits such as loans for all levels, student villages, and IT access, which are easily understood and appealing to young voters.

Chakwera’s approach leans more on sustained policy reform, regulatory frameworks, and long-term projects, which, while significant, may not resonate as strongly in the final days of a highly competitive campaign.

For young Malawians, especially first-year university students and diploma candidates, the contrast between the candidates is clear: one offering expanded access, immediate resources, and digital empowerment, the other highlighting continuity, systemic reform, and incremental progress.

As analysts track voter sentiment in urban centres and university towns, education and youth empowerment appear likely to be key determinants in influencing turnout and preference in the September 16 polls.

Ultimately, the race in Malawi’s 2025 elections is not just about leadership; it is also about which candidate can convincingly promise a brighter, more empowered future for the country’s youth.