Surprise has gripped many Malawians after learning that Saulos Chilima and Joyce Chitsulo exhibited similar political traits leading to the conclusion that they might have been both great pals and victims of politics.

For starters, both Joyce Chitsulo and Saulos Chilima were initially members of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in our country.

The late Joyce Chitsulo.

Fast forward, both Chitsulo and Chilima later defected from the DPP to work with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), indicating a shift in their political allegiances.

Furthermore, both suffered fatal accidents—Chilima in a plane crash and Chitsulo in a car accident that led to her untimely death some days later.

Additionally, both Chitsulo and Chilima sustained a broken leg as a result of their respective accidents, highlighting the severity of the incidents they were involved in.

Moreover, they both died in the month of June, with Chilima passing away on 10 June 2024 and Chitsulo on 6 June 2025 marking a potential planned sombre connection in their timelines.

Both Chitsulo and Chilima were dedicated members of their faith. Chilima was a staunch believer of the Catholic church while Chitsulo was a dedicated member of Dorcas women league in the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

At the time of their deaths, both held significant political positions—Chilima as the State Vice President under President Lazarus Chakwera and Chitsulo as the Deputy Minister of Local Government under Minister Chimwendo Banda.

In conclusion , these similarities illustrate not only their political journeys but also the tragic circumstances surrounding their deaths, creating a poignant narrative in the context of Malawian politics. Or are these similarities mere coincidences? You can judge for yourself.