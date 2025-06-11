The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has firmly dismissed allegations that it paid K5 billion to the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) to forge a political alliance ahead of the country’s general elections scheduled for September this year.

Earlier this week, the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) told local media that MCP had offered to pay K5 billion as part of a proposal to form a political alliance ahead of the September elections. However, the governing party has vehemently refuted the claims.

Responding to the claims during an interview with the local media, MCP’s second publicity secretary, Ken Msonda, described the accusations as “propaganda” designed to tarnish the party’s image and sway public opinion.

“These allegations are baseless and purely intended to mislead the public. The MCP has never engaged AFORD in talks about a political alliance,” said Msonda. “We are focused on development, not political deals.”

Msonda maintained that the party remains focused on its development agenda and is confident of securing victory without relying on political pacts.

The upcoming September elections are expected to be fiercely contested, with political alliances and coalitions likely to play a decisive role in shaping the outcome, particularly under the 50+1 electoral law that requires a candidate to secure an absolute majority to win.