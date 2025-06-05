In homes across Malawi, from bustling townships to quiet rural communities, families are sitting a little more comfortably—thanks to a local furniture brand that many say has transformed the way they live.

This week, those families had reason to celebrate, as the supplier behind many of their cherished home pieces, Fadeth Furnishers, was recognized nationally for its contribution to quality living. The company received the National Consumer Choice Award in the Home and House Decorator Quality Home Suppliers category, a win that many loyal customers see as well-deserved.

For Maureen Jeke in Blantyre, her modest living room set—bought on a payment plan—was her first major household purchase. “I wanted something durable, beautiful, and within my budget,” she said. “It has changed how I feel about my home.”

These kinds of stories are becoming more common. In towns like Mzuzu, Zomba, and Lilongwe, Fadeth’s name is often mentioned when families talk about furnishing their first home, upgrading a sitting room, or finally replacing that broken dining table.

While receiving the award, Managing Director Richard Chirwa credited the recognition to the loyalty of everyday Malawians.

“We are humbled by this award,” Chirwa said. “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. They’ve put their trust in us, and we are committed to continuing to earn it.”

The National Consumer Choice Awards honor companies that consistently deliver quality and customer satisfaction. While Fadeth Furnishers may have walked away with the trophy, many say the real winners are the families whose homes now reflect comfort, dignity, and pride.

“Before, it was hard to find good furniture that lasts,” said Gilbert Mphande, a schoolteacher in Dedza. “Now, even with a teacher’s salary, you can furnish a home with confidence.”

As lifestyles continue to evolve, so do the needs of Malawian households. But one thing is clear: when homes are better furnished, life feels a little more stable. This award, many say, simply confirms what most Malawians have know all along about Fadeth