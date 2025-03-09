Heavy rains on Thursday washed away a bridge at Linthipe River along Lirangwe, Chingale Machinga road and Member of Parliament for Zomba Chingale, Lonnie Phiri, has expressed worry over mobility in the area.

She said the police, ambulances and those that transport farm produce and other merchandise school children and churchgoers will find it difficult to travel across the spot where the bridge has been washed away.

Phiri cited vehicles that were assigned for Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) voter transfers had difficulties crossing over the Linthipe River to reach centres where voter transfers were taking place.

The legislator, therefore, called on the Ministry of Transport and Public Works and the National Roads Authority to urgently look into the problem so that mobility in the area should be back to normal.

“I will be communicating to relevant authorities so that that the bridge at Linthipe should urgently be fixed,” she said, adding that the Linthipe bridge had a problem that needed to be fixed a long time ago.

Area Development Committee (ADC), Chairperson for the area, Redson Sumani. Apart from Linthipe Bridge, other bridges were also washed away.

He said this equally affects the livelihood of people in the area as education, trade and health sectors have all been affected.

The ADC Chairperson also called for urgent attention to this problem.