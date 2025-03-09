Production at Kayelekera Uranium Mine is expected to restart towards the end of this year, pending final approvals of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA).

Rob Hartley Louis, Senior Environment Manager at C12 Consultants, disclosed this during an engagement meeting with journalists under the Karonga Press Club, thereby emphasizing the opportunities the project will bring to local communities in Karonga and beyond.

Louis further explained that thorough assessments had been carried out on key environmental elements, including groundwater, surface water, air quality, and aquatic life, to ensure the mine adheres to responsible and sustainable mining practices.

He noted that the company remains committed to minimizing environmental impacts while maximizing benefits for surrounding communities.

“On the socioeconomic front, the project is expected to create around 400 full-time jobs for Malawians, and the company will focus on skill development through specialized training programs thereby equipping workers with knowledge and expertise they can carry throughout their careers”, he explained.

In his remarks, Adams Wundaninge, Chairperson of the Karonga Press Club, commended the company for engaging with local media, stressing the importance of transparent communication.

Wundaninge finally urged journalists to report on the project accurately and responsibly, ensuring communities receive clear, reliable information about the mine’s progress and potential impact.

By Wakisa Myamba