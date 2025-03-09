Police in Balaka have arrested two people for allegedly committing an offence of acts with intent to defraud.

Balaka Police Station publicist inspector Gladson M’bumpha has since identified suspects as Jonas Kazembe, aged 32 and Catherine Kamodzi, aged 32.

M’bumba told us that the duo allegedly committed the offence on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Chauluka Village in Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka District.

According to M’bumpha, preliminary reports indicate that the two suspects arrived in Chauluka Village, mobilized some residents and told them that they were from the Tithandizane 2032 Program and were registering local people to benefit from the program.

“The suspects were scanning people’s National Identity Cards using their mobile phones for some residents around Andiamo location in exchange for money amounting to K3,000,” M’bumpha said.

Upon receipt of the report, detectives from Balaka Police rushed to the scene where, upon interrogation, the two failed to produce any documents of registration as an organization.

The District Commissioner for Balaka, Tamanya Harawa, was also informed and he expressed ignorance of any organization doing such an exercise in the district. However, the matter is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, Police have seized the two cellphones belonging to the suspects.

Jonas Kazembe comes from Kalimanjira in Traditional Authority Makwangala in Ntcheu, while Catherine Kamodzi comes from Namata Village in Traditional Authority Mkhumba in Phalombe, and both will appear before court soon to answer charges of acts with intent to defraud.