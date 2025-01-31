The Senior Resident Magistrate Court in Mzuzu-Malawi, has acquitted Rashid Mfaume, who was arrested in January 2021 on suspicion of stealing mobile phones.

Rashid Mfaume, accused of stealing mobile phones from Zea Maize barbershop in Mzuzu, has been acquitted by the Senior Resident Magistrate Court after a four-year ordeal.

The incident occurred in January 2021, when Mfaume was suspected of stealing phones that were left charging by customers. He was found in the barbershop around the time the owner discovered the phones were missing, leading to his arrest.

Mfaume sought legal aid and was represented by Chief Legal Aid Advocate Chikondi Samuel Duke, assisted by Legal Aid Officer Alexander Kondowe. During the trial, the State presented four witnesses to prove Mfaume’s guilt, accusing him of stealing the phones.

However, the defense argued that the State failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove Mfaume’s involvement beyond a reasonable doubt. The fact that Mfaume was found in the barbershop was deemed insufficient to secure a conviction.

On January 30, 2025, the Senior Resident Magistrate Court delivered its verdict, finding Mfaume not guilty due to a lack of proper evidence. After four years of uncertainty, Mfaume has finally been cleared of the charges.