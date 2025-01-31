Rwandan President Paul Kagame has issued a fierce warning, declaring that Rwanda is ready for a confrontation with South Africa “any day.” This comes after a heated public exchange between Kagame and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who accused the Rwandan Defence Force (RDF) and M23 rebels of being responsible for the deaths of 13 South African soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The tension escalated when Ramaphosa described the RDF as a “militia.” He claimed that the attacks leading to the soldiers’ deaths were the result of “an escalation by the rebel group M23 and Rwanda Defence Force militia engaging the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC) and attacking peacekeepers from the SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC).”

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Ramaphosa paid tribute to soldiers from Malawi and Tanzania who were also killed in recent clashes near Goma. He defended South Africa’s military presence in the region, asserting, “The members of the South African National Defence Force in the DRC are there to help protect thousands of lives constantly threatened by the ongoing conflict, as part of peacekeeping missions sanctioned by both SADC and the United Nations.”

However, Kagame was quick to hit back on X, accusing Ramaphosa of spreading lies and distorting facts. He dismissed the militia claim as propaganda and alleged that Ramaphosa had previously “begged” Rwanda for logistical support, including food, water, and electricity for South African troops deployed in the DRC.

“The Rwanda Defence Force is an army, not a militia,” Kagame retorted. “And if South Africa prefers confrontation, Rwanda will deal with the matter in that context any day. President Ramaphosa has spewed a lot of distortion, deliberate attacks, and even lies.”

Kagame went on to accuse South Africa and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) of aiding the DRC government in fighting its own citizens and collaborating with groups hostile to Rwanda. He questioned the legitimacy of SAMIDRC, arguing that it was never a peacekeeping force but rather a “belligerent army engaging in offensive combat operations to help the DRC Government fight against its own people and working with groups which target Rwanda, while also threatening to take the war to Rwanda itself.”

Kagame Fires Shots at Ramaphosa Over Troop Conditions

Kagame also took a jab at South Africa’s military capabilities, ridiculing Ramaphosa for “asking for basic supplies to sustain his soldiers.” He added sarcastically, “President Ramaphosa has never given a ‘warning’ of any kind, unless it was delivered in his local language which I do not understand. He did ask for support to ensure the South African force has adequate electricity, food, and water, which we shall help communicate.” This remark was a pointed response to Ramaphosa’s attempts to downplay concerns about the poor conditions facing his troops in the DRC.

International Accusations and Rising Tensions

The international community has long accused Rwanda of backing the M23 rebels, allegations Kigali has repeatedly denied. Rwanda has soldiers stationed in Mozambique, a country in the SADC region.

Some commentators have argued that the growing diplomatic tensions between Rwanda and South Africa are just the tip of the iceberg. This follows recent revelations that Rwanda is deepening its ties with the United States and Israel. Highlighting the complexity of the situation, South Africa took Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for crimes against humanity over its attacks on Gaza, with the ICJ ruling against Israel. Both the verdict and South Africa’s stance were vehemently condemned by the U.S. and Israel, who are now seen as aligning with Rwanda.

Pan-Africanists Slam Kagame

Pan-Africanist commentators have not held back in their criticism of Kagame. Some have labeled him “the imperialists’ foot soldier in Africa,” accusing him of prioritising Western interests over African unity and undermining regional stability. One commentator remarked, “Kagame has become a pawn for the U.S. and Israel, while South Africa fights for justice and sovereignty in Africa.”