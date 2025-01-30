In a shocking exposé, whistleblower Alexius Kamangila has laid bare what he describes as “the blatant auctioning of justice” within Malawi’s judiciary, using the high-profile case of business mogul Thom Mpinganjira to reveal the rot at the core of the nation’s legal system.

Mpinganjira, who was handed a nine-year custodial sentence in 2021 after being convicted of attempting to bribe judges presiding over the landmark Malawi presidential election case, was swiftly granted bail pending appeal by the Supreme Court just 122 days after his conviction. However, since his release in 2022, the appeal process has suspiciously stalled. As of January 2025, the case remains adjourned under the excuse that the Supreme Court is “improperly constituted.”

Kamangila claims the judiciary is deliberately obstructing justice, favouring Mpinganjira due to his wealth and status. “The Supreme Court is dancing to the tune of the rich and powerful! This is no longer a justice system—it’s a marketplace where justice is sold to the highest bidder!” Kamangila declared with fury on his Facebook. He criticised the judiciary’s handling of Mpinganjira’s appeal, accusing judges of colluding to protect elite figures while ordinary Malawians languish behind bars without fair treatment.

The whistleblower pointed out that Justice Kapanda, in his ruling on Mpinganjira’s bail, had ordered the appeal process to be expedited. Yet, instead of adhering to that directive, the Supreme Court has consistently failed to convene a full bench, leaving individual judges to make piecemeal pronouncements, further fueling corruption.

“This case is a national disgrace! Justice in Malawi has been put up for sale! The rich walk free while the poor are mercilessly crushed by the law,” Kamangira thundered. He also warned that the judiciary’s integrity is crumbling under the weight of corruption, implicating even the Chief Justice and senior judges in what he described as “a systemic failure of justice.”

Kamangila’s scathing accusations highlight the growing belief among Malawians that legal accountability depends on wealth and influence. “It’s no longer about truth or fairness—only those with deep pockets survive. This is a tragedy for every Malawian who believes in the rule of law,” Kamangila concluded grimly.

Kamangila, a lawyer by profession who is reportedly pursuing his PhD in Ireland, has been exposing widespread corruption and malpractice within Malawi’s legal fraternity. He has been naming and shaming lawyers and members of the judiciary, including those at the highest levels such as the Supreme Court. Kamangila has implicated prominent lawyers and judges, including a Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeal, in allegations of systematic cases of fraud, corruption, and serious misconduct.

Thom Mpinganjira is a business tycoon and the founder of FDH Bank, one of Malawi’s largest commercial banks. He is married to socialite and business woman Triephornia Bender Mpinganjira, who recently made headlines for controversially blocking the Malawi Revenue Authority from conducting a forensic audit of one of her companies. Triephornia Mpinganjira is also known to be an associate of the controversial Vice President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue.