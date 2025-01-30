Mzuzu City Hammers Football Club has officially appointed Steve Nkhwinika as their new head coach ahead of the upcoming football season.

Nkwinika, who holds a CAF A Coaching License, has taken over the leadership of the Super League team from M’mbelwa Warriors. The appointment is expected to strengthen the team as they prepare for the challenges ahead.

In a statement released by the club, Mzuzu City Hammers expressed confidence in Nkhwinika’s ability to bring success to the team. “We are excited to welcome Coach Nkhwinika to Mzuzu City Hammers. His experience and tactical knowledge will be crucial as we prepare for the challenges ahead,” the club’s spokesperson said.

Nkhwinika arrives at Mzuzu City Hammers with a wealth of experience, having led M’mbelwa Warriors to notable performances in recent seasons.

His leadership has earned him respect in the local football scene, and he is now tasked with improving the performance of Mzuzu City Hammers as they aim for success in the new season.

Upon his appointment, Nkhwinika expressed his gratitude and excitement about joining Mzuzu City Hammers. “I am honoured to join Mzuzu City Hammers. This is a great opportunity, and I am ready to give my best to ensure we achieve our goals as a team,” he said.

The team is already preparing for the new season, with Nkwinika expected to take charge of training sessions and upcoming friendlies. Fans of Mzuzu City Hammers will be keen to see how his leadership impacts the team’s performance on the field.

Speaking to the Malawi24 sports desk, M’mbelwa Warriors’ spokesperson, Ephraim Mkali Banda, expressed the club’s well wishes for Nkwinika. “As M’mbelwa Warriors FC, we are very excited about the news and wish Nkhwinika all the best. He is one of the best coaches, and we are confident he will do well,” said Banda.

With the new appointment in place, Mzuzu City Hammars is set to embark on a new chapter under Nkwinika’s leadership, and supporters are eager to see how the team performs under his guidance.

