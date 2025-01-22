The Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) has temporarily closed down two major Shoprite stores in Blantyre and Lilongwe due to consistent poor hygienic practices and the selling of expired products.

This development came into being after they inspected these shops, where they observed several faults, including the sale of expired products and poor packaging.

In the same development, MBS has also closed the Shoprite store in Lilongwe due to similar faults.

Yesterday, MBS closed Sana shops in all three major cities in the country due to the same incidents.