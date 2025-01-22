Deputy Minister of Health Noah Chimpeni on Tuesday inspected the ongoing construction of a gas plant at Karonga District Hospital, highlighting its potential to reduce transportation costs and improve healthcare delivery in the region.

Speaking after the visit, Chimpeni emphasized that the gas plant will eliminate the need for costly patient referrals to Lilongwe for oxygen services.

“During the peak of COVID-19, the hospital spent substantial funds purchasing gas and transferring patients to other regions for these services. The completion of this gas plant will significantly ease such burdens,” he stated.

Chimpeni also urged Karonga District Council officials to prioritize the rehabilitation of the district hospital, citing issues such as deteriorating timber, faded paint, and the need for renovations to the facility’s fence.

Additionally, the deputy minister advised the council to limit the number of Governance to Enable Service Delivery (GESD) projects undertaken simultaneously. He warned that managing too many projects at once could extend their completion timelines and impact their efficiency.

Karonga District Council Director of Planning and Development, Khumbo Mkandawire, assured the minister that over 70% of GESD projects in the district are near completion, with efforts underway to ensure all projects are finalized by March 31, 2025.

The council’s GESD initiatives include constructing a maternity wing at Mlare Health Centre, staff housing at Ngerenge Health Centre, and an outpatient department at Hara Health Centre, among others.

By Wakisa Myamba