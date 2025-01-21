The construction of a K49 Million maternity wing at Kwitanda Health Centre in Balaka District has brought a ray of hope to the community, especially pregnant women as they previously trekked a distance of as far as 30 kilometres to the district’s main hospital to access maternal care, which often resulted in complications and even deaths.

The absence of the maternity wing at the facility, which serves a population of over 18,000 people created extreme and unnecessary pressure on the community as sometimes, mobility challenges coupled with long distances to the nearest health facilities led to women delivering on the way.

On Monday, Malawi’s Minister of Health, Khumbidze Kandodo-Chiponda, officially commissioned a modern maternity wing at Kwitanda Health Center. The wing is also fitted with state-of-the-art medical equipment to provide quality maternal services.

Member of Parliament for Balaka South Constituency, where the facility is located, Ireen Mambala, has described the maternity wing as a “game changer” in her area.

“I expect that with the development of the wing, we are going to significantly reduce maternal mortality rates in the area.

“The situation before was worrisome as many women were dying on the way to the nearest facility when it was their time for delivering,” said Mambala.

Earlier on, Traditional Authority Msamala also concurred with Mambala.

In her remarks, Minister Chiponda emphasized the government’s commitment to reducing mortality deaths and improving access to health care services.

She said to achieve this milestone, the government has, among other things, introduced a special fund for the maintenance and construction of health facilities in various areas, enabling councils to construct essential infrastructure.

The facility has been constructed by Balaka District Council with funding from the District Development Fund—DDF and has uplifted the face and status of the facility, which was established in 2004.