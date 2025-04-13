Liverpool has secured a major coup by extending Mohamed Salah’s contract for two years. The 32-year-old Egyptian forward had been linked to a move to Saudi Arabia, and his previous deal was set to expire this summer.

According to the BBC, Salah expressed his excitement about the new deal, citing the team’s potential to win more trophies. He emphasized his enjoyment of life and football in Liverpool, highlighting the best years of his career have been with the Reds. With 243 goals and 109 assists in 394 appearances, Salah is poised to add to his impressive Liverpool legacy.

The forward’s impressive form this season, with 32 goals in all competitions, has been crucial to Liverpool’s Premier League title chase. With Liverpool 11 points clear of second-placed Arsenal, Salah’s contribution will be vital in the remaining games.

The club has already secured several major trophies under Salah’s involvement, including the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

The new contract follows discussions about the futures of other key Liverpool players, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, who are also out of contract this summer.

While Van Dijk has reported progress in talks, Alexander-Arnold has been linked to a move to Real Madrid. Salah’s new deal reportedly maintains his high salary, exceeding £350,000 per week, solidifying his status as the club’s highest-paid player