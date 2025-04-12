Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, leader and founder of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), has expressed surprise over comments made by South African politician Mbuyiseni Ndlozi regarding his wealth.

Ndlozi, a former senior member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), spoke at a public lecture held at the University of Malawi’s Great Hall in Zomba, where he apparently questioned Bushiri’s riches.

Ndlozi: Someone has a case to answer.

Writing on his Facebook page, Bushiri stated that it’s time he is left alone by what he calls “jealous, poorly rated politicians” trying to bully him when he goes to South Africa.

“Can’t these jealous, poorly rated politicians like him with xenophobic tendencies leave me alone at once? Why so much hate on me?

“You can’t advise Malawians to ask me questions about my wealth; they are not naive….next time focus on politics. To answer your questions, Malawians know why am rich, I help the poor and create jobs, this past year alone I created over 5,000 jobs… What did you do?” asked Bushiri.

In his public lecture, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi indicated that time has come for people to be asking questions of where rich people get their riches, citing (without mentioning a name) that there is someone in Malawi who needs to go and answer questions in South Africa.

Ndlozi stated that some individuals accumulate wealth, but the public remains unaware of the sources or methods behind their financial gains.

“Ask all rich people, what did you invent, what’s your contributions? Why are you rich? Some of them are rich out of offering and tithe. There is someone here, tell him there are questions in South Africa that you must come answer, whether you are a pastor but don’t steal from the poor, it’s wrong. Not in the name of God, not in the name of our people,” Ndlozi punched.

He further said that some wealthy Africans have acquired their riches through secretive means, such as taking minerals in collaboration with Europeans, who allegedly offer bribes and oppress black Africans.

According to the dubbed “South Africa’s Bea”, Africa is stagnant and in poor state due to high levels of corruption regardless of the exerted efforts to fix the broke systems.

Ndlozi’s keynote address during the public lecture which was organised by Minister of Trade and Industry, Vitumbiko Mumba was themed “People over Politics.”