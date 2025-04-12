To combat the effects of climate change, the Anglican Diocese of Upper Shire (ADUS), through its Bishop William Mchombo, has planted trees at Chilema in the Zomba District.

Speaking during the event, Bishop Mchombo stressed the urgent need to address the effects of climate change, saying tree planting plays a vital role in minimizing its impact.

He also urged communities to take responsibility for nurturing the trees to ensure their survival.

The Diocesan Coordinator Of the Environment and Land, Easton Pembamoyo called on members of the Anglican church and the entire community to continue planting trees to conserve the environment.

“Trees are a source of life, and as human beings, we cannot survive without trees,” he said.

The tree planting session was done as the priests in the Diocese of Upper Shire were renewing their priesthood vows, a ceremony that is held annually.

By Bonface Chisale