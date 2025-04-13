The Nigerian authorities have banned the song “Tell Your Papa” by Eedris Abdulkareem from being played on radio and TV stations due to its critical lyrics targeting President Bola Tinubu and his son Seyi.

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) deemed the song’s content “inappropriate” and “objectionable,” citing violations of the country’s broadcast code and public decency standards.

The song’s release sparked intense debate about Nigeria’s economic and security challenges, particularly following President Tinubu’s economic reforms introduced in May 2023.

These reforms, aimed at stabilizing the economy, led to a sharp rise in fuel and food prices, pushing inflation above 30%. Many Nigerians have been forced to reduce their daily meals due to the increasing cost of living.

Abdulkareem’s song directly addresses Seyi Tinubu, urging him to inform his father that “people are dying” due to economic hardship and insecurity.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Abdulkareem’s music has faced government backlash; his 2003 hit “Nigeria Jaga Jaga” was also banned but became a popular anthem among Nigerians.

The ban has raised concerns about freedom of expression, with the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project threatening to sue the government over the ban. Critics argue that the move stifles artistic freedom and promotes censorship.

Source: BBC Africa