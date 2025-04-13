The highly anticipated UFC 314 event lived up to its billing, delivering thrilling performances and crowning new champions. Alexander Volkanovski cemented his legacy as one of the greatest featherweights in the sport, reclaiming the UFC featherweight title by defeating Diego Lopes.

Volkanovski’s experience and exceptional Fight IQ proved decisive in his victory over Lopes, as he maintained relentless pressure throughout the match.

Volkanoski became a two time featherweight champion after winning the vacant title which was vacated by Ilia topuria.

In the co-main event, Paddy Pimblett silenced his critics with an impressive performance, defeating Michael Chandler by Tko and propelling himself to seventh in the lightweight rankings. This win confirms Pimblett’s position among the division’s elite.

The event also featured a dominating performance by Yair Rodriguez, who outclassed former Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull, showcasing his skill and just proving the UFC’s reputation as a the big league as the former bellator champion pitbull couldn’t even get past Yair Rodriguez . Rodriguez’s solid performance earned him a unanimous decision victory, 30-27 on all scorecards.

Other notable matchups included Jean Silva’s submission victory over Bryce Mitchell, where Silva used a “ninja choke” to submit Mitchell in the second round at 3:52. Dominick Reyes extended his winning streak to three with a stunning first-round knockout of Nikita Krylov, connecting with an intercepting left hand that twisted Krylov to the canvas.

The event also saw Dan Ige secure a stoppage victory over Sean Woodson, although the timing of the referee’s intervention was met with controversy. Chase Hooper showcased his grappling skills, securing a unanimous decision victory over Jim Miller and extending his winning streak to five fights.

The full results from UFC 314 were a testament to the depth of talent in the UFC, with paddy pimblett & Volkanovski’s wins being the highlight.