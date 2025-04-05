As the nation is anxiously awaiting to know the identity of an unknown object that fell from the sky in Karonga District, investigations have taken an unexpected turn with police revealing that the object has been removed from the scene and allegedly taken home.

According to Karonga police station officer-in-charge, Kelvin Mulezo, officers had initially taken photographs of the object, but its appearance has now changed, suggesting that someone has tampered with or altered it.

“Yes, it is not in the state we found it yesterday. After the incident was reported to police, we rushed to the scene and took photographs. Later, when we left, it appears someone dug it out and took it home or elsewhere,” said Mulezo.

Mulezo has further stated that the individual suspected of removing the object is known and police are currently doing their investigations to ascertain the reasons for the object’s removal from the scene.

He also stated that no police officer was assigned to guard the scene and the scene was cordoned off.

Mulezo has since urged the residents to remain patient, emphasizing that experts from the police headquarters are en route to the scene to asses the object and determine the best course of action for its disposal.