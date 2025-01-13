Women Judges Association of Malawi (WOJAM) has appointed a 95-year-old woman from Ntchisi, Alice Catherine Kavwenje, as its role model in girls’ education under the Nzotheka Program following her accomplishment in educating all her eleven children after she lost her husband in 1982.

WOJAM President and Judge of Blantyre High Court, Justice Jean Kayira, disclosed this, saying the appointment of Kavwenje was due to her efforts in raising and supporting all her children to acquire a good education despite being a single parent.

Five of her children are accountants, two are engineers, one is a nurse, and two are teachers.

Out of the eleven children, she lost one.

Justice Kayira said Kavwenje’s accomplishments are enough to make her a role model in girls’ education to encourage them to continue with education up to the tertiary level.

“WOJAM decided to make Gogo Alice Catherine Kavwenje a role model in girls’ education while we also celebrate her 95 years of meaningful life. We thought it wise to make her a role model in girls’ education,” Justice Kayira said, adding that girls should also emulate her resilience as a living example of strong women who stand tall against life challenges.

Kavwenje told Malawi24 that she was grateful that WOJAM decided to appoint her as a role model for girls’ education.

The celebrated woman said she gave all her children a good education, describing this as a great accomplishment that needs to be shared

“Making me a role model on girls education is an honour. If l educated all my eleven children, it is also my role to encourage other children to continue with education,” she said.

Kavwenje, who clocks 95 on 28 January 2025, comes from Kwendakwina Village, Traditional Authority Chilooko in Ntchisi.