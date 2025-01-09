The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has launched a scathing attack on Mark Botomani, labelling him the root cause of party chaos and dismissing his recent criticism of the party’s democratic credentials as a “clear display of vendetta”.

This comes as Botomani, the former minister of information during an interview with the Malawi Broadcasting Cooperation (MBC), insinuated that the DPP struggles to uphold democratic principles.

However, in a statement, DPP through Shadric Namalomba, National Publicity Secretary and Party Spokesperson, said Botomani’s comments were deplorable and a misinterpretation of the true essence of democracy.

Namalomba: DPP is democratic.

Namalomba stated that DPP is arguably one of the most democratic parties in the country, both in terms of principles and actions and that the party took issue with Botomani’s behaviour, citing his role in causing chaos within the party and his continuous challenging of party decisions.

“It is important to note that Hon. Mark Botomani and his colleagues were the root cause of chaos within the party. Despite this, the party showed leniency and followed all protocols of natural justice before imposing disciplinary measures on them,” stated Namalomba.

Namalomba emphasized that the DPP values freedom of opinion and will not engage in a debate with Botomani. Instead, the party will focus on addressing the country’s economic turmoil, unjust arrests of opposition members, and poverty alleviation.

“Currently, the DPP and its leadership are focused on rescuing the country from economic turmoil, unjust arrests of opposition members, and alleviating poverty among the citizens. Therefore, the DPP will channel its efforts towards reviving the nation’s economy and uplifting its people from destitution.”

The party has further urged Botomani to learn to always speak the truth, saying, “it has the power to set an individual free. In this era of democracy, it is crucial to adhere to the values of accountability and upholding laws and morals.”