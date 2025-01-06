A female police officer based at State House, Sergeant Gomezgani Milanzi, has become the first person to win a Malawi Police Sacco-sponsored promotion dubbed “Wapsa wa ku Victoria Falls.”

The promotion entry criterion was that members deposit a minimum of K300,000.00 in shares during the duration of the promotion.

The grand prize for the promotion was an MP Sacco-sponsored trip to Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, and the second prize was a Defy cooker, while the third prize was a deep freezer refrigerator.

Speaking in an interview, Milanzi said she was excited to have emerged as the grand prize winner in the competition.

She said: “I cannot believe that I have emerged the grand prize winner. I just entered the draw to try my luck but I did not expect this.”

I am happy that it will be my first time to board an aeroplane to see Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe.”

A third prize winner, Richard Hara from Prison Services, said he was amazed to have won a deep freezer fridge as a prize for the third winner.

“I was just doing it for the sake of saving for the future but Alas! God has given me this Christmas and New Year gift. I will give it to my mum for her to celebrate the new year in style.

He appealed to fellow workers to cultivate a saving culture so that they do not stress when they are financially at a crossroads.

Malawi Police Sacco marketing manager Linda Jelenje said the promotion aimed to encourage members to cultivate a saving culture through MPS Sacco.

She said she was impressed with how members have grown their savings during the promotion.

“We encourage them to continue with their savings so that it helps them in future,” she said.

By Kondwani Kandiado