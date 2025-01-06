The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has strongly condemned the ongoing acts of intimidation and arrests carried out by the Chakwera regime.

According to the statement released by DPP Publicity Secretary Shadric Namalomba, the actions targeting their leaders are unacceptable and expose the incompetence of the current government.

“The recent incident involving Norman Chisale is a clear display of the inhumane and unprofessional behaviour of the Malawi Police. What is even more concerning is the disregard for the rule of law, as arrests should only be made with a valid warrant. Yet, armed police in plain clothes descended on Norman Chisale at Blantyre Shoprite Mall, despite him visiting the Police headquarters just 30 minutes prior at the invitation of the Commissioner of Police,” said Namalomba.

Namalomba also noted that he was threatened with arrest while attending his aunt’s funeral, simply for excusing himself to attend a meeting with the Police.

” Other leaders, such as Sameer Suleman and Joseph Mwanamvekha have faced similar intimidation and threats. These acts of political intimidation and threats must stop,” he explained.

According to Namalomba, It is evident that the Chakwera Government has failed in all aspects. The people of Malawi are suffering from poverty, hunger, and the rising cost of necessities due to this incompetent and corrupt government.

“Their leaders prioritize their interests through nepotism and fraud. Chakwera and his team are well aware that their time in power is limited. They have already lost the trust and support of the Malawian people, and they seek to silence all opposing and dissenting voices,” he explained.

Police today have arrested some senior DPP members, including DPP Vice President for South Joseph Mwanamvekha and also Sameer Suleiman, who is DPP National Organising Secretary.