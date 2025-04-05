A mysterious, partially burnt object is reportedly to have fallen from the sky in Malimbalimba village, Paramount Chief Kyungu in Karonga District, sending shockwaves through the community.

Some locals reported that the object hit the ground with a loud sound.

Karonga Police Station’s officer-in-charge, Kelvin Mulezo reported that authorities received a late-night alert about the incident and police officers rushed to the scene to secure the area for public safety.

“We’ve notified the Northern Region Police Headquarters and the Malawi Defense Force officers at Chilumba Barracks.Today, we’ll revisit the scene with an explosives expert from Ipyana Police Mobile services,” said Mulezo.

Mulezo has since warned the locals to stay away from the scene as some residents were planning to cash in from the mysterious object.