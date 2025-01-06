Karonga district on Friday organised its first entertainers of the year awards in order to celebrate and promote the district’s music talent.

The event which was held at Karonga Freedom Park ground was spearheaded by a group called Karonga Entertainment Corner (KEC).

The 2024 awards had different categories such as Best Song and Video of the Year, best Male and Female of the Year, Lifetime Achievers, and more.

KEC posted names of nominees on its official Facebook page where fans were given a space to vote for their preferred artists and categories in accordance with the competition’s guidelines.

Best song and video of the year was awarded to Real Future Mw while Karonga CCAP scooped best gospel choir of the year.

Vinzo Sugar and Kana were awarded as best male and female artists of the year respectively.

DJ Cook Soda from Tuntufye Radio was awarded as the best radio presenter in the district.

Apart from that, Paramount Chief Kyungu scooped the Lifetime Achiever Award as he has been spearheading various initiatives in the community.

Speaking after the event, Karonga Entertainment Corner leader, Mathews Banda thanked everyone who supported them financially.

However, Banda appealed to individuals and all stakeholders to join hands in order to have a colorful event next year.

“I can say that we have started well but there are number of issues needed to be scrutinized. I believe that the next event will not be the same,” said Banda.

KEC was established to promote and embrace arts and entertainment in the district.